× Harrisburg woman accused of stabbing boyfriend during argument

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.–A Harrisburg woman is accused of stabbing her boyfriend during an argument last week.

Quasha Brown, 20, is charged with aggravated assault. She was arraigned January 6 on $10,000 unsecured bail.

Officers responded to Community General Osteopathic Hospital in Lower Paxton Township on Jan. 6 after getting a report that a stabbing victim had arrived at the hospital.

Police interviewed a man who said he had been stabbed in his arm with a paring knife during an argument with Brown at their apartment along the 4900 block of Rawleigh Street. Authorities said his injuries were non-life threatening. The man was treated and released form the hospital later that day.

Police called Brown and she agreed to meet with them at the police station. After officers spoke with Brown, she was taken into custody.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 22.