Hershey has a number of activities to keep your winter full of fun

HERSHEY, Pa.– Just because it’s winter, Hershey does NOT shut down!

In fact, there are more than a few events you can enjoy during the month of January.

The Hershey Theatre has a number of shows hitting the stage this month. Sesame Street Live! will be at the theatre from January 20-22. Swan Lake will be performing for one day only, on January 27. Finally, Into the Woods will end the month, gracing the theatre stage on January 31 – February 1.

If you’re interested in sports, the Hershey Bears will have a number of home games at the GIANT Center in January, with Sunday, January 15 being Star Wars Night at the rink.

With the winter season here, ZooAmerica offering admission is just $6 on Fridays through March. On January 21 & 22, the zoo is offering free community weekend.

If you want to relax and enjoy being pampered, a day at the Spa at the Hotel Hershey could be right for you. There are a couple of packages being offered this month. The I Live for Monday’s Package is a chocolate spa prescription facial with a traditional 50-minute massage. Lunch in the Oasis is included as well as a High Point Garden Hand Ritual that includes a manicure. This package can be had for $306 for Monday-Thursday through April 27.

Another offer from the spa is the Mandarin & Kumquat Fruit Fusion Facial, which will leave the complexion soft, radiant and refreshed with a fruity scent. This offer can be had for $140 Monday-Thursday and $150 Friday-Sunday through March 31.