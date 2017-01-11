× Leonard Green may be the youngest person charged with murder in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Leonard Anthony Green III tried to explain in York County Court why he fatally shot 17-year-old Patrick Winter. Green was only 14-years-old at the time of the shooting.

Green, who is now 17, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder, six counts of reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm by a minor and firearms not to be carried without a license. In exchange for Green’s plea deal, a charge of first-degree murder will be dropped during his sentencing.

The judge ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set Green’s sentencing date for March 2.

Kyle King, York County District Attorney’s Office spokesman, said that to his knowledge Green is the youngest person ever to be charged with murder in York County.

Green is currently at York County Prison.