× Man arrested for making explosive devices

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Lower Swatara Twp. Police were dispatched to a home for a person who was possibly making explosive devices and had left the residence. An investigation revealed that the threat to be credible and a county-wide alert was issued for the suspect.

In less than an hour the male suspect was located in the 2900 block of Fulling Mill Rd. Potential homemade devices were seen in his clothes. The PA State Police explosive ordinance unit responded and removed the devices. The police made sure the man was safe and then he was taken to Harrisburg Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

The suspects name has not been released since charges have not yet been filed. The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lower Swatara Twp. Police via Dauphin County Control at 717-558-6900.