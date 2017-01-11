Milder with some sun Wednesday morning, then showers by evening

MILD MIDWEEK: Skies have dried through the night, and some changes are on the way. In fact, mild air remains for the end of the week. Some clearing takes place Wednesday morning as road conditions recover, and it’s quiet. Temperatures begin in the lower to middle 30s. A mixture of clouds and sunshine is expected for the rest of the day. Readings are well above typical January numbers, in the middle 40s to near 50 degrees! Evening showers are expected before skies dry out later through the night. Thursday is a bit milder, with a small chance for a few showers. Readings are in the lower to middle 50s. Friday still brings a small shower chance, with temperatures on the mild side once again. Readings teeter on either side of the 50 degree mark.

UNSETTLED WEEKEND: There’s many questions for the weekend forecast, with plenty of uncertainty. It does look colder, and the pattern remains unsettled. We’ll be watching for a wintry mix/snow showers both days, especially Sunday. Temperatures during the afternoon are in the lower to middle 30s, with overnight temperatures falling below freezing.

NEXT WEEK: Monday brings a chance for more showers as temperatures warm a bit. Expect readings in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday brings more unsettled and mild conditions. Afternoon readings climb higher into the 40s.

Have a great Wednesday!