× Near record warmth Thursday, and isolated showers

NEAR RECORD WARMTH THURSDAY

Showers spread in this evening for several hours before moving out soon after midnight. Temperatures hover in the upper 30s and lower 40s but shoot up into the 50s to near 60 for the day Thursday. The record high for the day is 60, so it is possible we could tie the record. Our next wave brings a few isolated showers late Thursday.

Cold front swings through in the early morning hours Friday. Winds pick up out of the northwest behind the departing system ushering in much chillier air. Highs are likley to take place just after midnight in the lower 50s, then fall to the lower 40s by afternoon. Winds are breezy through the day. High pressure builds to our north but the flow around it sets up an easterly wind heading into the weekend.

UNSETTLED WEEKEND

Another wintry mess heads in for the weekend. Our first wave rides in bringing snow beginning late morning Saturday and may mix at times with sleet as the day goes on. This mix is expected to last much of the day before winding down by evening. Minor accumulations around an inch or so of snow and sleet are possible. Highs are cold in the lower 30s. Sunday is overcast with a small chance for a mix early in the day. It’s still a very chilly day in the 30s.

SHOWER CHANCES NEXT WEEK

It remains unsettled through early week, as several waves ride along a frontal system, which hovers nearby for a few days. This keeps the threat for showers around until a stronger cold front pushes through late Wednesday. Temperatures jump to the 40s again both Monday and Tuesday, and are even milder in the lower 50s Wednesday.

