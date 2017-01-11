× One man injured in early morning crash in Ephrata

EPHRATA, Pa.– One man was injured in a two-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning.

At about 2:50 a.m., police responded to a crash at the Route 222 southbound off ramp at Route 322.

A tractor trailer, driven by Robert E. Daumer, 55, pulled out from the 222 off ramp and was struck by a Dodge minivan that was driven by William Munnion Jr.

Munnion, Jr. was taken to Lancaster General Hospital with unknown injuries.

The road was partially closed for about 30 minutes.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.