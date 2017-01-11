× PA Attorney General Office owes $1.4 million to BuckleySandler LLP for email investigation

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Attorney General Bruce R. Beemer today announced the Office of Attorney General has reached an agreement with BuckleySandler LLP that resolves the final amount the law firm is owed for work it performed while reviewing emails captured on Office of Attorney General servers.

The Attorney General’s office will pay BuckleySandler $1,435,588.90 in fees and expenses. That sum is less than the $1,823,685.20 in outstanding bills the firm had issued the OAG for its work.

“This agreement will allow the Office of Attorney General to move forward,” Attorney General Beemer said. “With the new administration set to begin its work next week, it was imperative to resolve this issue and put the office in the best possible position for the future.”

BuckleySandler LLP and former Maryland Attorney General Douglas Gansler, one of BuckleySandler’s partners, were hired in December 2015 to conduct a review of potentially inappropriate relationships and communications among prosecutors, judges and others involved in the criminal justice system.

The review, which included the examination of more than 6.4 million documents and emails captured on OAG servers from 2008 to 2015, was commissioned to determine whether those relationships prevented persons, especially in criminal cases, from receiving justice in the court system.

A report prepared by the firm was released in November.

Source: Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General