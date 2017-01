Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Harrisburg, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania Dairyman's Association, partnered with Feed Pennsylvania, is raising money to help feed the more than 500,000 underfed children in the Keystone State.

The 101st Farm Show, full of food, animals and more, has a little more meaning for hundreds of thousands of children across the commonwealth. By tweeting from the farm show with #Shakes4Hope, the Dairyman's Association will donate $1 per hashtag as part of the "Fill a Glass with Hope" campaign.