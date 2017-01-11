× Perfect Fit Meals, LLC recalls 3,546 pounds of incorrectly labeled chicken breast

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Perfect Fit Meals, LLC, a Houston, Texas establishment, is recalling approximately 3,546 pounds of chicken breast product due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced. The product may contain milk and wheat, known allergens which are not declared on the product label.

The ready-to-eat chicken breast items were produced on December 20 and 21, 2016.

The following product is subject to recall:

10.5 ounce sealed tray package containing “From the Kitchen of Cooking Light Magazine: Lemon Pepper Chicken” with “Use or Freeze By” date of 01/21/17 and lot code 2457744.2

The product subject to recall bears establishment number “P-827” inside the USDA mark of inspection. This item was shipped to military commissaries and retail establishments nationwide.

The problem was discovered when a distributor notified the establishment that the chicken breast product had been incorrectly labeled. Although the product is labeled “Lemon Pepper Chicken” it contains a different product, “Blackened Chicken Breast”, which contains milk and wheat allergens.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list will be posted on the FSIS website at http://www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Mona Powell, Quality Control, at (281) 953-3200. Media with questions about the recall can contact Brad Wilson, CEO, at (713) 579-5686.