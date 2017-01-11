× Police investigate overnight burglaries at two Ephrata businesses

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Ephrata Police Department is investigating two overnight burglaries at different Ephrata businesses.

On Wednesday, during the early morning hours, unknown suspects entered the Lynda’s Deli/Sunoco convenience store at 477 N. Reading Rd., and Ephrata Beverage Mart at 36 N. Reading Rd.

An unstated amount of cash was taken from each business.

Anyone who witnessed unusual activity at either locations is asked to contact Ephrata Police Detective Quinn at 717-738-9200 X242.