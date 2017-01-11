× Poll: Do you think York Republican Sen. Scott Wagner is a strong candidate for PA Governor?

York, Pa. — York County Republican Sen. Scott Wagner, Pennsylvania’s first write-in candidate to be elected to the Senate, announced he is running for Governor in 2018.

Wagner won the 28th Senatorial seat in 2014. His victory was an upset within the York County Republican Party, whom supported another candidate. Wagner chose to run as an independent in the special election, which was to fill the vacated seat of the late, former Republican Sen. Mike Waugh.

The York County businessman, Wagner, of Spring Garden Township, owns a waste management business called Penn Waste. He also owns a trucking company called KBS Trucking.

“I’m excited to start this campaign at these small businesses in every corner of the state. I look forward to sharing my vision of how to reform Harrisburg and restore economic opportunity in Pennsylvania,” Wagner explained.

