Rex Tillerson secretary of state confirmation hearing begins

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 11: Rex Tillerson (C) sits in on his confirmation hearing for Secretary of State in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on January 11, 2017 in Washington, DC. Mr. Tillerson hearing is in front of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 11: Rex Tillerson (C) sits in on his confirmation hearing for Secretary of State in the Dirksen Senate Office Building on January 11, 2017 in Washington, DC. Mr. Tillerson hearing is in front of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
The Senate confirmation hearing has begun for President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to be secretary of state.
Former ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson will be appearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee all day today and possibly again tomorrow. Democratic senators plan to question Tillerson about his ties to Russia during the time he was leading the international oil giant.