The City of Harrisburg wins Premier Project Award

Harrisburg, PA – The City of Harrisburg recently was awarded a Premier Project Award for Infrastructure in recognition of its LED Street Lighting Program from Tri-County Regional Planning Commission during ceremonies at the Civic Club.

“This is a well-earned commendation to City Engineer Wayne Martin and our Public Works team for a job well-done,” said Mayor Eric Papenfuse. “The City’s LED Streetlight Project took a great deal of planning and coordination and not only has lightened up our city, but will save us money, as well.”

Harrisburg’s LED Streetlight Project transformed more than 6,000 streetlights in the City to state-of-the-art LEDs with intelligent wireless controls. The program took about a year to complete and is expected to reap significant energy savings for the City.

The award was presented by the Dauphin County Commissioners and the Dauphin County Planning Commission.

According to the Planning Commission, The Dauphin County Premier Project Awards acknowledge professional leadership in creating projects which aid communities as they make planning decisions, promote smart growth and spark revitalization.

Individuals, organizations, municipalities, public authorities and developers, as well as public/private partnerships within Dauphin County, may submit applications for projects in which they were principally involved in design, development or implementation.

Source: The City of Harrisburg