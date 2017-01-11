× Warrant issued for Antonio Valesquez in Ephrata rape case

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – Investigators from the Ephrata Police Department have obtained an arrest warrant for Antonio Valesquez, 20, formerly of the 200 block of Hill Road, Denver, Lancaster County.

Valesquez has been charged with one count of rape and one count of sexual assault. The charges stem from an incident that occurred at a party in Ephrata in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day. Valesquez is presumed innocent.