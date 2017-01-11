Woman gives birth to 14-pound baby in Louisiana

TULANE, La.– Is anyone ready to have a 14-pound baby?

LaQueena Hunter Grover has had three children already, each weighing over seven pounds, and the last just a hair lighter than 12 pounds.

However, when she was pregnant with her fourth child, she thought there could be more than one baby.

“People would come up to me and say, ‘Oh I think that’s twins or even triplets. Maybe there’s another hiding behind one of the babies,'” Grover said.

As it turns out, it really was just one baby. A BIG baby.

“Right when the doctor was taking him out, my husband’s mouth literally just dropped,” she said. “He was like, ‘That’s a big baby.’ When he was born, he was 14 pounds 1 ounce. I remember the nurse came running back and when she told me that, I swear, had I not been on the gurney already, I would’ve passed out right there when she said that.”

The baby, named Loyalty Adonis Grover, was born on December 6 at Tulane Lakeside Hospital. After spending 27 days in the NICU, Loyalty made it home with his mother.

At a little over a month old, he weighs nearly 15 pounds and is almost two feet tall.

“He wears a size three Pamper. He’s supposed to be in a size one as a newborn. He wears 3-to-6-month-old clothes and he wears some 6-to-9-month clothes. I put on him some shorts that were for 18-month-olds,” Grover explained.

Despite some complications during the pregnancy, Grover said that Loyalty is perfectly healthy and she is done having children.