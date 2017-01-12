U.S. veteran’s 50 years of volunteering at the Farm Show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FARM SHOW (HARRISBURG)--For 92-year U.S. World War II, Korea and Vietnam War veteran old Don Conley, volunteering at the Farm Show lies in his blood. Conley worked the Farm Show with his mother and father when he was a young boy growing up in Central PA. Even during a war career lasting decades, he took to the task and began making and serving those legendary milkshakes at the Farm Show back in 1967, and has every year since.