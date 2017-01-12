× Cappuccino Snack Mix recalled for potential salmonella contamination

Myerstown, Pa. — As a result of an ingredient supplier recall, Dutch Valley is issuing a recall on Cappuccino Snack Mix due to the potential for it to be contaminated with Salmonella. Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Dutch Valley Food Distributors, Inc. has issued a voluntary recall for the following product:

Item # 552372 Cappuccino Snack Mix

Lot Code: 20161027

Best By: 5/25/17

Product is distributed in ten pound bulk cases, which consist of two-five pound bags in a case. The inner bags are clear and unlabeled.

There have been no illnesses or issues reported regarding consumption of this product to date.

All packaged and sold items within the parameters mentioned are subject to this recall, including items sold via there website, http://www.dutchvalleyfoods.com. These items were distributed nationwide and affect the following states: DE, FL,GA, IA, ID, IL, IN, KS, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MT, NJ, NY, OH, PA, VA, WI, WV. Retailers are advised to remove this product from store shelves based on the Best By Date. Consumers who have purchased these products are asked to destroy them or to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions regarding the product listed may call Dutch Valley Foods at 1-800-733 4191 and speak with customer service, Monday through Friday 8am – 5pm.

Source: U.S. Food and Drug Administration