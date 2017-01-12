× GIANT Food Stores opens 3 new Beer Garden and Eateries in Central PA

CARLISLE, Pa. — GIANT Food Stores has opened three new Beer Garden and Eateries in Central PA. They are now open in Elizabethtown, store located at 1278 S. Market St. York, store located at 1255 Carlisle Road. As well as in Harrisburg at 4211 Union Deposit Rd. All three of the locations seat 30 and are open Monday – Saturday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

GIANT is excited to provide a better shopping experience to more customers. “Customers can now save time by having the opportunity to purchase beer at our new Beer Garden and Eatery while shopping for other groceries,” said Erik Keptner, senior vice president of sales, merchandising & marketing, GIANT. “In addition to a variety of beer selections and freshly prepared foods, we look forward to introducing wine offerings at our Elizabethtown store in the coming weeks.”

Customers will be able to find a wide variety of domestic, imported and craft beers in the Beer Garden and Eateries. There will also be a “mix-a-six” option where customers can create their own six packs from different craft beer. Customers will also be able to choose from eat-in and take-out menus offered, including sandwiches, wraps, subs and salads, and a wide selection of other beverages.

With these grand openings there is now a total of 33 GIANT Food Stores and MARTIN’S Food Markets that sell beer in Pennsylvania.