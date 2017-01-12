× Gusty and cooler Friday

BREEZY AND CHILLY FRIDAY

A few isolated showers are possible this evening and temperatures remain very mild in the 50s. In fact, our high for Friday takes place after midnight hovering around the 50 degree mark. Then they plummet into the morning to the upper 30s and lower 40s. Temperatures during the afternoon are not able to budge much with a strong northwest wind keeping them at bay.

Wind chills are in the 30’s so that is what you need to dress for. With the front so close, there is a small shower chance right along the state line. Skies are brighter farther to the north. Our next system brings the clouds back during the evening.

UNSETTLED WEEKEND

Models still in fairly good agreement bringing light snow early Saturday morning. Right now, snow accumulations are less than 2”. Some sleet may begin to mix in later in the afternoon and evening as

warmer air streams through the upper-levels. Surface temperatures hover in the lower and middle 30s. Overnight, freezing drizzle and sleet continues into the morning. The icy mix is expected to be on the light side but with surface temps below freezing, there is concern for slick roads and surfaces. Clouds remain thick limiting sunshine Sunday, they also keep highs in the middle and upper 30s.

SHOWER CHANCES NEXT WEEK

Several systems bring rain chances, the first being Monday. It is a bit milder in the upper 30s and lower 40s, but a concern remains for some areas for an initial mix before a change to rain. A few showers are still possible Tuesday and temperatures are warmer in the middle and upper 40s. By Wednesday, some readings exceed 50 degrees but keep the umbrella handy, the threat for showers continues right into Thursday.

Have a wonderful day!

MaryEllen Pann,

Chief Meteorologist