× “Jobs that Pay” Tour visits Legacy Athletics

Hanover, PA. – A York County business has added 20 new jobs to the local economy, thanks to a state loan. Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Dennis Davin visited Legacy Athletic as part of Governor Tom Wolf’s “Jobs That Pay Tour.” The company added those new jobs after receiving a $1.5 million loan in 2015 to expand its facility. The company already had 84 employees, so it boosted its total number of workers to over 100.

“The employees here really look like they’re engaged. They’re doing an incredible amount of work,” said Dennis Davin, Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary.

Legacy Athletic has been in business for 25 years and makes athletic wear.