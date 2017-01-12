× Landisville pizza shop robbed

LANDISVILLE, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — Wednesday night, Parma Pizza in Landisville had it’s tip jar stolen, after a cashier refused the demands of a robber.

According to police, on Wednesday night, just after 10 P.M., a man walked in the Parma Pizza shop on the 300 block of Main Street in Landisville. The robber demanded cash from the cashier, when the cashier refused to open her register, the robber grabbed the tip jar and fled the scene.

The man is described as a thin, white in his late teens or early 20’s male was wearing a black hoodie, camouflage neck gaiter and black framed glasses.

No injuries were reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact East Hempfield Township Police at 717-898-3103.