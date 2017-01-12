× Rochester NY man arrested for stealing sound equipment from Upper Allen church

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — On Saturday, Dec. 3 2016, Upper Allen Police were called to investigate a church burglary in the 300 block of Gettysburg Pike. Through investigation police learned that the burglary took place in the overnight hours. The person entered the church and stole two digital sound boards.

During the investigation Upper Allen Police found evidence connecting Jeffery Johnson, of Rochester, NY, to the crime. Police obtained an arrest warrant for Johnson. He was arrested on Dec. 28 2016 with assistance from the Rochester New York Police Department. On Jan. 11 Johnson was taken to Cumberland County where he was arraigned on these offenses. A preliminary hearing has been set for Feb. 15.