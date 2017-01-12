Man convicted in shooting death of Harrisburg police chief’s nephew

HARRISBURG, Pa. –A Harrisburg man has been convicted in the shooting death of 36-year-old John Thomas Carter. A Dauphin County jury deliberated over two days and found Glenn Walker III, 20, guilty of first degree homicide.

Walker, who was 19 at the time of the shooting, was accused of killing Carter on March 26, 2016. He was the nephew of Harrisburg Police Chief Thomas Carter.

The jury’s deliberations centered on a home surveillance video, released to the public this week by the Dauphin County District Attorney. The video shows Walker and two others chasing after Carter but does not show the shooting.

Carter was shot in the back and killed near Green and Woodbine Streets in Uptown Harrisburg.

“This video clearly showed Walker and the two other shooters as the aggressors,” said Dauphin County Deputy District Attorney Johnny Baer.

The jury spent nearly 12 hours on Wednesday and Thursday deliberating the case. They felt the video showed Walker was premeditated in his decision to kill Carter.

After the verdict was read inside the Dauphin County Courthouse, members of Carter’s family hugged Baer and cried while members of Walker’s family briefly left the courtroom.

Tracy Carter, John Thomas’ mother, was allowed to speak directly to Walker in the front of Judge Deborah Curcillo’s courtroom after the verdict.

“You turned my son into a piece of evidence instead of my J.T.,” she said. “In your selfish act you shattered my family. You hunted my son like an animal and shot him in the back like a coward.”

John Thomas Carter leaves behind a fiancee and five children, one of which was not born at the time he was killed.

Police said this wasn’t Walker’s first run-in with the law. Dauphin County District Attorney Ed Marsico said, “Walker had been charged previously by Harrisburg police with two different incidents. One involved the shooting in late December of 2015 and the other involved the drug case from January 2016.”

Walker was arrested in January 2016 for that shooting in December 2015 outside of a bar. Several vehicles were damaged, but no one was hurt. He was only assigned a $25,000 bond and posted it.

Marsico and Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse in 2014 recommended a $100,000 bail for convicts who are prohibited from carrying a firearm or for anyone carrying a firearm without a license.