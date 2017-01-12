Man jumps pharmacy counter, steals prescription meds in Spring Grove

YORK COUNTY, Pa. – Police are on the lookout for two men involved in the theft of drugs from a Spring Grove pharmacy. It happen Tuesday at about 3:25 p.m. at Kennie’s Market, 440 North Main Street in the borough. Police say a male jumped over the pharmacy counter and fled with another male after taking prescription medication.

Investigators released several surveillance camera photos of the suspects. Suspect #1 is described as a black male in his late teens. He was wearing a long sleeve shirt, long black pants and had short dreadlocks. The second suspect was a white male, also in his late teens. He was wearing a green hooded sweatshirt.

The medication that was taken was in liquid form and in bottles.

Anyone with information regarding the identify of the two suspects in this crime are asked to contact the Southwestern Regional Police Department via York County Dispatch non–emergency at (717) 854-5571.