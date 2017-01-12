× Man wanted in connection to York City shooting arrested in Brooklyn, New York

YORK CITY, Pa.–A man wanted in a 2016 shooting outside a York City nightclub was caught Thursday in Brooklyn, New York.

Ashanti Rideout, 42, of York, is accused of shooting a man in the neck along the 400 block of East Market Street on December 10. Surveillance video and witnesses identified Rideout as the alleged shooter, investigators said.

Authorities learned Rideout was staying with a friend in Brooklyn, New York. Around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, members of the U.S. Marshals Service and New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Rideout along the first block of Macon Street in Brooklyn. He was turned over to the New York Police Department and is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.

Rideout is charged with criminal attempted homicide and weapon offenses.