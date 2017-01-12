× Middletown Area School District: phone system erroneously sending messages to parents

According to the Middletown Area School District, officials said they are experiencing a system-wide error that is sending phone calls to all employees and parents informing them that their students are absent from school on Jan. 12.

There is also no phone service at Middletown Area Middle School, the district is reporting. Officials said they are working to resolve these issues as quickly as possible.

In the release, district officials said, “We ask that parents not call the Middle School so phone lines can remain open. Thank you for your patience as we address this issue.”