Mount Joy man charged with forcible rape

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – A Mount Joy man is behind bars accused of forcible rape of a woman last month. Ryan Patrick Gephart, 23, was arrested by Borough Police on Tuesday afternoon, January 10, on four felony Rape and Sexual Assault charges. The charges stem from an incident on December 15, 2016.

Following arraignment, Gephart was sent to Lancaster County Prison after he was unable to post $100,000 bail. He faces a preliminary hearing on January 25 before District Judge Scott E. Albert.