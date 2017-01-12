× Police, coroner respond to ‘incident’ in East Donegal Township

EAST DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.–Police and the Lancaster County Coroner’s office have responded to an ‘incident’ in East Donegal Township, causing streets to be blocked off Thursday afternoon, according to 911 dispatchers.

Officers responded shortly before 1:15 p.m. to the first block of Railroad Avenue in East Donegal Township.

Right now, Railroad Avenue is closed at River Road and Old Railroad Avenue.

911 dispatchers say police have the situation under control.

No other information was immediately available.

**Police confirm that one person is dead as a result of a suicide.

FOX43 News will update this story with more information as it becomes available.