× Poll: Are you concerned that scaling back Medicaid will result in diminished access to health care?

Senate Republicans launched their effort to repeal and replace President Barack Obama’s landmark healthcare law early Thursday morning, approving a budget blueprint that they’ve dubbed the Obamacare “repeal resolution,” CNN reported.

The Senate voted 51-48 along party lines for the measure, which relies on the same budget process used seven years ago to approve the landmark healthcare law to now attempt to dismantle it.

Part of the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare) is earmarked funding toward Medicaid, which monies have been allotted to state’s that accept federal dollars to help people battling substance abuse. Once in office, Pennsylvania Democrat Gov. Tom Wolf in 2015 switched the Commonwealth’s state health-care insurance program to the federal Affordable Care Act program. His predecessor, former Republican Gov. Tom Corbett, created a hybrid of health care options designed to not only provide affordable health care insurance but also to reduce Medicaid fraud.

As Congress and President-elect Donald Trump address Obamacare, changes are imminent under a Republican majority that will result in direct changes to Medicaid funding. Medicaid is funded by both state and federal governments.

Are you concerned that scaling back Medicaid will result in diminished access to health care?