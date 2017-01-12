× Shippensburg man arrested on multiple sex charges

SHIPPENSBURG, CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa — A Shippensburg man was arrested Wednesday for multiple sex charges.

According to police, Michael Todd Lambert, 45, forced a woman to perform sexual acts against her will on January 5. The woman tried to stop him, but he continued.

Police say when Lambert was first interviewed, he denied any sexual contact with the woman. He later admitted to sexual contact, but claimed it was consensual.

Lambert is currently being held at Cumberland County Prison, on $50,000 dollars bail.

He is facing charges of Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse, Sexual Assault, Aggravated Indecent Assault, Indecent Assault, and Simple Assault.