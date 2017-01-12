× US to end ‘wet foot, dry foot’ policy for Cubans

President Barack Obama is ending the longstanding “wet foot, dry foot” policy that allows Cubans who arrive in the United States without a visa to become permanent residents, two senior US officials told CNN Thursday. The policy has applied solely for Cubans. Other immigrants who attempt to enter the United States without a visa face arrest and deportation. The decision was likely Obama’s last move in his historic dealings with Cuba. In 2014, he reopened ties to the island nation after a half-century of frozen diplomatic ties. Havana has long argued the policy encourages Cubans to make the dangerous crossing from Cuba to Florida.