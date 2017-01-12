Very mild Thursday with strong breezes and some showers

COUPLE MILD DAYS: It’s a milder and cloudier start to the region this morning, with temperatures in the 40s. There’s plenty of clouds, and a few late day and evening showers are possible, especially west of Harrisburg. Readings during the afternoon are in the middle to upper 50s. A few 60 degree readings are not out of the question. Overnight, there are plenty of clouds after a few evening showers. Friday still brings a small shower chance near the border, with more sunshine to the north. Most should stay dry however. Temperatures remain on the mild side once again. Readings teeter on either side of the 50 degree mark at the start, with temperatures falling through the 40s and 30s through the day.

UNSETTLED WEEKEND: There’s many questions still for the weekend forecast, but more details are becoming a bit clearer. It does look colder, and the pattern remains unsettled. We’ll be watching for an icy mix/light snow showers both days, especially Saturday. Light snow and sleet accumulations are likely, and for now look to be under 2 inches. Temperatures during the afternoon are in the lower to middle 30s, with overnight temperatures falling below freezing, meaning icy and slippery conditions are possible for the both day and night.

NEXT WEEK: Monday brings a chance for more showers as temperatures warm a bit. Expect readings in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday brings more unsettled and mild conditions. Afternoon readings climb higher into the 40s. Wednesday brings more shower chances and mild temperatures. Expect readings in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Have a great Thursday!