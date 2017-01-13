× Coroner called to the scene of hit-and-run incident on Interstate 81 NB

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– The coroner has been called to the scene of a hit-and-run incident on Interstate 81 NB.

The right-hand lane is closed near Exit 56 as crews are working at the scene.

Officials say that a tractor trailer allegedly hit a person and kept driving. The person struck is believed to be the driver of another tractor trailer that had pulled over to the side of the road before exiting his vehicle.

Police are now searching for a tractor trailer with front end damage.

Traffic is being slowed due to this accident.

@FOX43Traffic: Stopped traffic on I-81 NB between High St, Exit 49 & Mechanicsburg The accident is blocking the right lane at Exit 57 @fox43 — Chris Garrett FOX43 (@ChrisFOX43) January 13, 2017

