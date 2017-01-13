× Experts advise individuals to file taxes as soon as possible

WASHINGTON D.C.– Experts are advising people to start filing their taxes as soon as they can.

With Congress passing the PATH Act, getting your tax return may take longer now than ever before.

Brian Ashcraft of Liberty Tax Service understands that the new act may cause delays, but it may be beneficial in the end.

“The PATH Act, which was passed by Congress last year, went into effect this year and is going to delay refunds with certain credits until after February 15, so many consumers won’t receive those refunds until around the end of February,” Ashcraft explained.

“One of the reasons for the delay is to help combat fraud and identity theft. It give the IRS more time to look at the tax returns before they pay out the refunds.”

For more information you can visit the Liberty Tax Service’s website here.