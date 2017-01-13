× Lancaster man to serve at least seven years after stealing four guns

LANCASTER, Pa.– A Lancaster man is set to serve at least 7 years in prison after a spree of burglaries and thefts in 2016.

Joshua Torres-Gonzalez, 22, will serve at least 7 and as many as 16 years in prison and must pay $20,362 in restitution to the victims.

He plead guilty in November to burglarizing homes in West Lampeter and Manor Township and entering parked vehicles in Lancaster City. In one incident, Torres-Gonzalez stole a person’s Volkswagen.

Assistant District Attorney Christopher Larsen said in court Friday that Torres-Gonzalez stole four guns in April 2016, three of which are still unaccounted for. He was arrested with the remaining gun.

“There are still three guns out on the street as a result of his actions, and will continue to have an impact on the community,” Larsen said.

Judge Dennis Reinaker called Torres-Gonzalez “part of the problem” with gun violence in Lancaster City.

Torres-Gonzalez apologized in court and said that his heroin addiction was a motive for his crimes.

Larsen said while addiction explains the behavior, it “certainly does not excuse it.”