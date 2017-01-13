× Michaels recalls rock salt lamps due to shock and fire hazards

Michaels stores, which sold three different types of rock salt lamps under the Lumière brand, between July 2016 through November 2016, are voluntarily recalling the product.

The US Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that the dimmer switch and, or plug can overheat and ignite, posing shock and fire hazards. The cost of the lamps ranged between $15 and $30.

Consumers can contact Michaels at 800-642-4235 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Central Time to collect a refund. Or, contact the store via email at http://www.michaels.com and click on “Product Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

The commission explained that an estimated 80,000 rock salt lamps were recalled. The lamps are pink in color and are mounted on a wooden base or in a black metal basket. The lamps were sold in black cardboard boxes with a photo of the lamp on the front of the box and the UPC bar code on the bottom of the box.

Description:

Rock of Gibraltar Lamp

SKU: 495144

UPC: 00886946056253

Carnival of Lights

SKU: 495433

UPC: 00886946058325

Basket of Rocks

SKU: 495146

UPC: 00886946056277

There have been no reports of injuries.

Source: US Consumer Product Safety Commission