FARM SHOW (HARRISBURG)--For the last several years, Pittsburgh-based Republic Food Enterprises has worked to bring Pennsylvania farmer's food to the table in an effort to "keep it local." The company also works as a one-stop shop as a commercial kitchen for local businesses to make, package and distribute their product.
Pittsburgh-based kitchen brings PA farmers food to the table
-
Nearly 75,000 agriculture, food jobs coming to Pennsylvania in next decade
-
‘Dropping’ knowledge on Pa. Farm Show recycling: Where does it go?
-
PA Farm Show food court opens today at noon
-
Keeping the faith in food: local mission turns down USDA food donations over rules changes
-
Hemp foods, industry on the rise at Pa. Farm Show
-
-
2017 Butter Sculpture revealed, serves as tribute to dairy farmers
-
PA Dairyman’s Association fundraiser helps 500,000 hungry children
-
New partnership to bring $28 million to help farmers in Bay Watershed improve water quality
-
PA Farm Show: Eating at the food court on a $20 budget
-
PA Farm Show rabbit hopping contest pairs handlers with local celebs
-
-
Poll: What are you most excited for when visiting the 101st Pennsylvania Farm Show?
-
Preparing for the 101st Pennsylvania Farm Show
-
Thousands enjoy milkshakes, exhibits and animals at the 101st Pa. Farm Show