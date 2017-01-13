× Police ask for help to solve mystery of Philadelphia man’s burning body found in York County

WEST MANCHESTER TWP., Pa. – Juan Acevedo DeJesus was murdered according to West Manchester Township Police. His body was found burning along Hokes Mill Rd. around 4:45am January 5th. Police say he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

“We don’t know why Juan Acevedo DeJesus was in York. We don’t know how he got to York. We do know that he had no contacts in York, no family and no friends. So, this remains a mystery,” said Det. Sgt. Jeff Snell, West Manchester Township Police.

The Philadelphia Police Department and York City Police are assisting in the investigation. Police say they have some leads, but do not have any suspects. They are asking people to think back to the morning of January 5th and to call them will any information. They say even though it may seem irrelevant to you, it may help solve this crime.

“We solve these crimes in the majority of the situations through the publics’ help. They are our eyes and ears and that’s what we need in this case,” said Snell.