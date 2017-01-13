× Poll: Do you fear Friday the 13th?

An extreme or irrational fear – phobia – of Friday the 13th is called paraskevidekatriaphobia or friggatriskaidekaphobia. Triskaidekaphobia is the fear of the number 13.

Historians have tried to explain where the fear of today’s date originated. Some say it’s traced back to Nordic myth. While other historians say that superstitions surrounding the date is from the late 19th century. The first documented mention of the day can be found in a biography of Italian composer Gioachino Rossini, who died on a Friday the 13th.

Others believe that they myth has Biblical origins. Jesus was crucified on a Friday and there were 13 guests at the Last Supper the night before his crucifixion.

According to Medical Daily, phobias are irrational fears of any activity, situation or thing. It’s estimated six million people suffer from different phobias in the United States. Phobias can alter a person’s ability to function and enjoy life. Fear of Friday the 13th might have to do with the fear of the number 13, which has been called an unlucky number for hundreds of years.

There are two Fridays with the date 13 in 2017 — today and in October.

