Stopped for broken tail light, teen arrested for drug possession

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. – A New Holland Borough teenager is arrested on several charges after being stopped for a traffic violation. It happen at about 11:04 a.m. Friday morning in the 100 Block of Eastern School Road.

Borough police stopped the driver, identified as 18 year old Sean Smucker, for having a brake light out. The police officer smelled an odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Several burnt marijuana cigarettes were discovered in the center console of the vehicle.

Smucker was taken in to custody and charged with Possession of a Small Amount of Marijuana as well as a traffic violation for the brake light and a traffic violation for having an expired emissions sticker.