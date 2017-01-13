Turning chillier Friday ahead of a bit of light snow for the weekend

TEMPS TUMBLE: Friday brings a tumble in temperatures, after a mild start to the early morning. After teetering on either side of the 50 degree mark after midnight, temperatures fall into the 40s by daybreak. Skies clear as well. There’s a fair amount of sunshine during the afternoon, but temperatures remain stuck in the 40s. It’s breezy too for the morning and afternoon. Clouds build back quickly starting this evening and through the night as the next system approaches. Overnight low temperatures fall into the 20s as a strong area of high pressure to the north pushes the colder air into the region.

SNOWY/ICY WEEKEND: Expect a slippery and icy start to the weekend. We’re tracking an icy mix/light snow Saturday. Light snow fills in quickly between 9 A.M. and noon Saturday. Temperatures during the afternoon are in the upper 20s to lower 30s as light snow continues to fall. Some mixing with sleet, possibly a little bit of freezing rain, is a possibility close to the Mason-Dixon line. Light snow quickly tapers to snow showers and ends from 4 P.M. to 8 P.M. Expect about a coating to as much as two inches of snow and sleet. There will likely be icy and slippery roads too. Sunday is drier with a little sunshine. Afternoon temperatures reach the middle to upper 30s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday brings a chance for more showers as temperatures warm a bit. Expect readings in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Tuesday brings more unsettled and mild conditions. Afternoon readings climb higher into the 40s. Wednesday brings more shower chances and mild temperatures. Expect readings in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Thursday sees some clearing after a few early morning showers. Highs are near 50 degrees.

Have a great weekend!