What you need to know about Saturday’s snow

SATURDAY SNOW: Snow arrives between 8 and 11 A.M. It gradually drifts up from the south. Expect very spotty light snow; so, we’ll have breaks between rounds of light snow.

SNOWFALL ACCUMULATION: The snow will amount to a coating to an inch. Most spots will get a bit over a coating. A few places in Franklin, Adams, Cumberland, York, and Lancaster Counties will get up to an inch. This higher amount goes to the spots higher up, like around some of the ski areas in York County or up on the ridges in Franklin County. It also goes to spots farther south in Franklin, Adams, York, and Lancaster. Because we are just getting brushed with the storm, that’s why the farther south you live, the more light snow you’ll get. If you live in Perry, Juniata, and Mifflin Counties, expect between a coating to 0.5″.

SNOW ENDS: The snow will wrap up early Saturday evening between 3 and 7 P.M. As the snow ends, we’ll have some raindrops mix in with the snowflakes. A few spots will even see the snow turn to light rain. If you run into any light rain, keep an eye out for ice. Temperatures will be just above freezing, and the light rain has the potential to freeze when it hits the ground. However, most places that get the light rain will stay ice-free. We can thank Friday’s highs in the 50s for that. Pavement retains heat well, even with temperatures close to freezing.

SUNSHINE RETURNS: Partly sunny skies return on Sunday, but we stay chilly with highs in the mid 30s.

WEATHER WARM UP: Despite cloudy skies, highs climb ten degrees above average to the mid 40s. Then, into the 50s we go for Tuesday and Wednesday. Though, those 50s come with showers. We’ll dry out Thursday and Friday with sunny skies and highs dip back to 40s.

-Meteorologist Drew Anderson