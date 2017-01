Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa.-- Bloodhounds are still used to track.

Now, instead of hunting, these bloodhounds can help save lives.

At Country Meadows of York on Thursday, bloodhounds from Summit Search and Rescue—a non-profit agency which provides bloodhounds to assist local authorities in locating missing individuals—honed their skills as they participated in a drill to locate “missing” residents with Alzheimer’s disease.

FOX43 Photojournalist Chris Hoffman shows us why these drills are becoming more important.