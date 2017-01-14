× Lancaster police arrest Christmas Eve CVS robbery suspect

LANCASTER, Pa – Lancaster City police arrest the suspect of a CVS robbery on Christmas Eve on Friday.

Friday evening, police arrested Gerald Brown, 58, of the 800 block of fourth street, at his home without incident. On Christmas Eve around 7:00 PM, a male suspect walked into the CVS on Harrisburg Avenue, in Lancaster and gave a clear impression to store clerks that he had a gun. He fled the store with an unknown amount of cash from the registers.

Police were able to ID the suspect as Brown with the help of security footage and interviews with people related to the suspect vehicle.

Brown is charged with one count of felony robbery and bail is set at $150,000.

Anyone with information related to this assault is urged to call Lancaster City Police at (717) 735-3300 or Lancaster City-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913. You can also click the Submit a Tip button on our website, www.lancasterpolice.com, or Text a Tip to Crime Stoppers by texting LANCS plus your message to 847411. Tipsters may remain anonymous and do not have to give their names.

All persons accused of a crime are considered innocent until proven guilty in court.