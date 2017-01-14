× Armed robbery at Dollar General in Spring Garden Township

SPRING GARDEN TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa — Friday night at 9:20 P.M. 911 Dispatchers say that the Dollar General on South Edgar Street was robbed.

According to 911 Dispatchers, a man with a gun walked into the Dollar General along the 1000 block of South Edgar Street in Spring Garden Township and got away with an unknown amount of cash from the register and the safe.

The suspect, who’s identity is unknown, was arrested soon after the robbery in York City by York City Police.

He was found carrying two yellow bags with cash inside.