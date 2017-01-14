× Child injured in Saturday night stabbing in York City

YORK, Pa.– York City Police are investigating a stabbing that injured one child.

Officials say it happened around 8:54 P.M. Saturday on the 500 block of Atlantic Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the child had been stabbed in the abdomen. The juvenile was then rushed to York Hospital.

As of now it’s unclear how severe the injury is, and there’s no word from police if any arrests were made.

FOX43 will continue to follow this story and will provide more details as they become available.