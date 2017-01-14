FestivICE brings hundreds to York for a winter wonderland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa.-- We saw a few flurries across our area on Saturday, but it didn't compare to the winter wonderland at York's FestivIce event.

People packed the downtown streets to enjoy all things ice! It's the main attraction for the event and attendees got to see sculptors in action making their chilly creations. While it looks like a really tough job, some of the artists say it's not as rough as it seems.

"There's no kickback in ice. We don't have to worry too much about the blade kicking back, it kind of goes through like a hot knife through butter," says Ernie DiMartino, President of DiMartino Ice.

Event goers also got to enjoy music and other events, including Yeti dancing, and frozen turkey bowling.