Kids Wish Network takes young girl to the ‘Sweetest Place on Earth’

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- It was an incredible moment in Dauphin County Saturday, when the Kids Wish Network granted one little girl's special wish.

Savannah Kennedy and her family spent the day at the 'Sweetest Place on Earth' and visited Chocolate World. Savannah says when she's in Hershey receiving treatments at Hershey Medical Center, Chocolate World is her favorite place to go.

While she's done a number of things at the attraction, she says she's never had a picture with the Hershey characters, which is now something she can check off her checklist, after the characters greeted her at the event.

Savannah also enjoyed making her own candy bar, and watching the 4-D Chocolate Mystery show. The Kids Wish Network is an organization whose goal it is to fulfill the wishes of children battling life-threatening illnesses.