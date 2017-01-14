Lancaster based group meets to inspire change in community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER, Pa.-- In Lancaster, an organization that was created in response to Donald Trump's upcoming presidency, held its third mass meeting on Saturday.

Hundreds turned out for the event hosted by #LancasterStandsUp. The group has been meeting since the presidential election took place back in November. Organizers say the meetings are designed for the public to focus on how residents can take action to stand up and protect important community values. Things like dignity and respect for all people in Lancaster County.

"It's been a very wild time, and people care, people want things to change and people want a better world for each other," says organizer Rafael Diaz.

The next meeting will take place Saturday, February 11th.

The group also plans to hold a rally outside of Senator Llyod Smucker's office on Tuesday, January 24th.